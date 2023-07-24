SALISBURY, Md. - Bryant Brown-Clark, a 16-year-old boy from Salisbury, was arrested by Maryland State Police in connection with a shooting Saturday night.
Troopers responded to Fentral Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, investigators found three people uninjured and bullets in the side of a home.
Sunday morning, troopers executed a search warrant at the accused boy's home and arrested him without incident. Brown-Clark was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center. In consultation with the Wicomico County State's Attorney Office, he will be charged as an adult.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.