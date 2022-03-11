OCEAN CITY, Md.--One of four teenagers whose arrest in Ocean City's boardwalk went viral last year, after allegedly violating a smoking ordinance, was found guilty of disorderly conduct Friday morning.
The judge overseeing the case, Judge W. Newton Jackson, dismissed seven of the charges (including resisting arrest, second-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon) that 19-year-old Taizier Griffin faced.
Griffin was found guilty of disturbing the peace. WRDE News was told his attorney, Malcolm Ruff, plans to file an appeal, hoping the case will escalate to the Snow Hill District Court.
The incident on June 6 was captured on video and quickly went viral--sparking national outrage.
Maryland activist Carl Snowden said the case is a win for the African-American community, who continues to fight for racial equality and justice.
"One of the great things that have come out of this whole process, is you know, Ocean City has now agreed to adopt body cameras," Snowden said. "Prior to this incident police officers in Ocean City were not wearing body cameras."
In addition, he said the case has energized African American communities on Delmarva, specifically on Maryland's Eastern Shore, to come together in solidarity and continue to be a support system for those find themselves in similar situations.
"As a direct result of this case, there is now the Caucus of African-American Leaders on Maryland's Eastern Shore," Snowden added.
