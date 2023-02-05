WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Ariel Williams, of Wilmington for vehicular homicide and related charges following a deadly car crash that happened on Friday in Wilmington.
Police say the 29-year-old pregnant woman who was driving the Toyota, and had a 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy in her car were all taken to hospitals for their injuries. The 6-year-old girl has ben identified as Milani Carrasco. She died at the hospital as a result of the crash.
Police say Williams was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation determined Williams was under the influence at the time of the crash. On Saturday, Williams turned herself in at Troop 2 and was charged with the following crimes:
- Vehicular Homicide First Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 2 counts
- Driving Under the Influence of the Combination of Alcohol and any Drug
- Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane
- Drive in the Proper Lane and Direction