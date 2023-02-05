Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots. Waves 2 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&