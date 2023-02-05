Ariel Williams
Delaware State Police

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Ariel Williams, of Wilmington for vehicular homicide and related charges following a deadly car crash that happened on Friday in Wilmington. 

Police say the 29-year-old pregnant woman who was driving the Toyota, and had a 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy in her car were all taken to hospitals for their injuries. The 6-year-old girl has ben identified as Milani Carrasco. She died at the hospital as a result of the crash.

Police say Williams was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation determined Williams was under the influence at the time of the crash. On Saturday, Williams turned herself in at Troop 2 and was charged with the following crimes:

  • Vehicular Homicide First Degree (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
  • Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
  • Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 2 counts
  • Driving Under the Influence of the Combination of Alcohol and any Drug
  • Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane
  • Drive in the Proper Lane and Direction