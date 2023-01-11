LEWES, Del - The Lewes Public Library will soon hold their annual Teen Job Fair, this March. The library is inviting the attendance of local businesses, so that teens may discuss seasonal, part-time, and full-time recruiting opportunities.
According to organizers, the event connects teen applicants between 14 and 19 years of age; and has drawn up to 400 teen participants throughout past fairs.
Organizers also add that this event is free for both businesses and applicants. Interested businesses are encouraged to register early, and can do so by contacting Emily Ellinger at Emily.Ellinger@lib.de.us.
The fair will take place on Saturday, March 25th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library, 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes.