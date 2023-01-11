LEWES, Del - The Lewes Public Library will soon hold their annual Teen Job Fair this March. The library is inviting local businesses to attend so they can discuss seasonal, part-time, and full-time recruiting opportunities with interested teens.
According to organizers, the event connects teen applicants between 14 and 19 years of age and has drawn up to 400 participants throughout past fairs.
“This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to reach a large and motivated audience of teen applicants,” said Teen Services Librarian Emily Ellinger. “It also allows teens to gain experience with the hiring and application process in a supportive, community-based environment.”
Organizers also add that this event is free for both businesses and applicants. Interested businesses are encouraged to register early and can do so by contacting Emily Ellinger at Emily.Ellinger@lib.de.us.
The fair will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, located at 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes.