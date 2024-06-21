MILTON, Del. - A crash involving an 18-year-old Pennsylvania woman in the early Friday morning hours caused delays on the northbound lanes of Route 1.
The Lewes Fire Department received the call at 12:14 a.m. The crash occurred near where Route 1 intersects with Oyster Rocks Road, just south of Hudson Fields. According to the initial report on the Lewes run log, a pedestrian was involved.
Delaware State Police confirmed the crash late Friday morning and said the 18-year-old woman from Linwood, Pa., was stopped on the shoulder of Route 1. She was out of the car looking for her cell phone when she stepped into the road. A car that was driving north in the right lane of Route 1 hit her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The driver of the other car, a 34-year-old woman from Dover, was not hurt.
Route 1 north was closed for about four hours while the scene as investigated and cleared.