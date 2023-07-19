HEBRON, Md. - Three teenaged boys have been arrested by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office for an armed carjacking that took place in Hebron Tuesday morning.
Police were sent to Main Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. They say when they arrived, they discovered that a man had been in a parking lot when he was approached the three boys. They say the boys assaulted the man and tried to take his work truck, with one showing off a handgun in the process. Police say the boys were unable to escape in the truck due to the truck having a manual transmission.
The three boys ran away. Two were caught after a short foot chase, police say, but a third required police to use a K9 unit to find him.
A 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged as adults with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Attempted Armed Robbery
- Attempted Robbery
- Carjacking
- Attempted Carjacking
- Attempted Robbery
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Attempted Theft
Police say the third teen, a 15-year-old, was released to a parent. They say 15-year-old was involved in a strong armed robbery earlier in 2023, and was released to his parent for that as well.