FRANKFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Aidan Cooper of Selbyville on charges including DUI, drug possession, and firearm offenses following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash in Frankford early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, on February 17 at approximately 5:55 a.m., a trooper responded to Old Mill Bridge Road, north of Millers Neck Road, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the trooper found an unoccupied and disabled gray Dodge Charger with temporary Delaware registration, its rear right side damaged. The trunk was open, and various items, including a backpack, pillow, and fireworks, were scattered on the roadway.
While investigating the crash, the trooper received a report of a suspicious individual in the vicinity of Old Mill Bridge Road and Old Mill Pond Road. Upon reaching the area, the trooper reported observed a person matching the description leaving in a Nissan Sentra and conducted a traffic stop. Subsequent investigation revealed that the individual, identified as Aidan Cooper, was the driver of the crashed Charger.
According to the trooper's findings, the Charger was going south on Old Mill Bridge Road in hazardous conditions when Cooper lost control while negotiating a curve. The car struck a mailbox, then collided with a tree before coming to rest in a ditch on the southbound shoulder.
During the interaction with Cooper, the trooper noted signs of impairment. According to police, Cooper declined to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested. Troopers say a search of Cooper's backpack yielded a Glock handgun, loaded magazines, methamphetamine, additional ammunition, alcohol, THC gummies, and THC wax.
Cooper faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a deadly weapon in conjunction with controlled substance possession, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and various traffic violations. Additionally, he is cited for underage possession/consumption of alcohol and possession of a personal use quantity of marijuana.
Following arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 3, Cooper was remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,405 secured bond.