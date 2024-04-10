OCEAN CITY, Md. - 18 year-old, Jackson Perry, of Gainsville, Virginia was sentenced to five years in prison on April 5, following a stabbing incident in June 2023. The conviction was for reckless endangerment and possession of a knife. After completing his incarceration, Perry will be on probation for an additional three years. The sentence was handed down by the Honorable Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County Circuit Court.
The charges against Perry were related to a stabbing incident near the 7900 block of Coastal Highway in Ocean City last year. In the early hours of June 7, 2023, just after midnight, Ocean City Police were called to the scene where they found a victim suffering from stab wounds to his right hip and left forearm. According to the victim's statement to detectives, the incident began when he accidentally bumped into Perry earlier that evening with a group of friends. Perry demanded an apology, but the victim refused, leading to a fight between the friend groups, according to the state attorney. The confrontation resulted in the victim being stabbed.
The Ocean City Police Department detectives used various photos and videos captured around the time of the incident to identify Perry as the assailant. Following this, Perry surrendered to the police.
Assistant State's Attorney Mark J.A. Jaskulski prosecuted the case and Worcester County State's Attorney Kris Heiser responded to the sentencing by emphasizing the county's stance on violence and lawlessness.
“Citizens here can rest assured that our police and prosecutors will continue to strictly enforce all laws and hold offenders accountable to keep our communities safe.” said Heiser.