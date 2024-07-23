MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Milton.
Around 4:47 a.m. on July 22, troopers went to the 14000 block of Collins Street after getting a report about a shooting. When they got there, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the upper torso.
Troopers said officers started life-saving measures right away. The young man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
On July 23, the victim died as a result of injuries from the shooting, said DSP. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
According to DSP, it appears the victim was living in a shed on the property when someone fired several shots into the shed, hitting him. Who shot him and why remains under investigation.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the case and is asking anyone with information to call Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859. People can also send a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.