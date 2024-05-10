LEWES, Del.- The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is announcing changes in its fleet. According to a recent Facebook post, a maintenance issue is affecting one of their vessels. The local ferry service has announced a temporary consolidation of sailings scheduled for Friday, May 10. The service says customers with reservations and valid contact information will receive email and text notifications if their departure times are impacted.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry says the impacted sailings include those departing at 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. from Cape May, as well as departures at 10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. from Lewes. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry acknowledges that this adjustment may inconvenience travelers, but that it is focused on the safety and comfort of riders.