MILLSBORO, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced a temporary closure of a section of Gravel Hill Road for three days starting Monday, June 3.
The closure, affecting the portion of the road between Doc Frame Road and John J. Williams Highway, is necessary for the installation of a crossroad pipe. Drivers are advised to follow the designated detours during the closure:
- Southbound SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road traffic should use Mount Joy Road to access SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway.
- Traffic on SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway should use Mount Joy Road to access SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road.
DelDOT officials urge drivers to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time to avoid delays. The road is expected to reopen by Thursday morning, June 6.