BALTIMORE, Md. - The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a Temporary Flight Restriction on Tuesday after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Maryland State Police says law enforcement will enforce local and federal laws regarding drones during the ongoing recovery and salvage operations.
The TFR restriction spans three nautical miles from the center of the bridge and extends up to 1500 feet above ground level.
Law enforcement is actively looking out for any unauthorized drone activity in the area and says they have already responded to several incidents. The authorities warn that any breach of the no-fly zone could lead to arrest, prosecution, and potentially, imprisonment.
"This is to ensure the safety of all first responders and crews in the area as well as to not interfere with their work," says William J. DelBagno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office. "You will be charged federally if you fly a drone in a restricted area. It is harmful to the recovery operations, and it is illegal.”