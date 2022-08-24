Temporary Flight Restrictions Impacting Local Business

Sussex County, Del.- Temporary Flight Restrictions are a common occurrence in the Delmarva skies.
Whenever President Biden visits his Rehoboth Beach vacation home, the TFRs are put into place. Multiple have been filed in the last couple weeks, and more are expected in the future.
The TFRs mean there is no flying within a ten mile radius of the president's location and they must have permission to fly within thirty miles.
This is having an impact on local business. Jeff Chorman is a crop duster, and he says that there are areas he can't get to.
"We have a sweetcorn field just east of Milton that we haven't been able to treat for the last seven days because of the president being in town," he said. "That effects the sweetcorn company, the farmer and us."
There is also no drone flight allowed during these TFRs. Violating these rules could result in a year in federal prison, a hefty fine and more.
Biden is expected to come back to Delaware this upcoming weekend.