STEVENSVILLE, Md.- In coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Transportation Authority will temporarily hold traffic at the Bay Bridge today between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon. This precautionary measure is to ensure the safe passage of the M/V Dali, which is in route to Norfolk with the assistance of four tugboats.
Travelers should expect a brief delay of approximately 15-30 minutes during this period. For real-time updates, follow MDTA on X/Twitter at https://x.com/TheMDTA or contact 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726).