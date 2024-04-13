Temporary water shutdown scheduled for Dupont Boulevard

GEORGETOWN, Del. - As part of the ongoing Park Avenue Relocation Phase 1—a major State of Delaware project—there will be a temporary shutdown of the water main beginning at 10:00 p.m. on April 14. The town of Georgetown says this is necessary to accommodate construction activities and is expected to affect several properties along Dupont Boulevard.
The properties that will experience a temporary water interruption include:
- 22317 Dupont Blvd
- 21092 Arrow Safety Rd
- 22834 Dupont Blvd
- 22836 Dupont Blvd
- 22855 Dupont Blvd
- 22860 Dupont Blvd
- 22883 Dupont Blvd
The shutdown is scheduled to last only for a short period, after which the water service will be promptly restored. Locals and businesses are advised to prepare for the lack of water service during the interruption and to store sufficient water for their needs during the brief shutdown period.