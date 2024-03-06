OCEAN CITY, MD - In June of 2023 Smoker's BBQ Pit in Ocean City was heavily damaged by a fire after getting hit by lightning. CoastTV reported on the story at the time, you can see pictures of the damage here:
Ten months later, some good news for Smoker's and all the fans of their food. The restaurant posted this statement today on their Facebook page, "Drum roll please…… After a very long wait… we are pleased to announce our grand re-opening! Come get u sum!"
According to that post Smoker's BBQ Pit will open it's doors for St. Patrick's Day weekend. That's March 15th, 16th, and 17th. The popular BBQ spot will be open from 11AM to 8PM.