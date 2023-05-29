LINCOLN, Del. - A house fire around 4 a.m. on Memorial Day caused an estimated $450,000 in damage, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.
Multiple agencies including the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-story ranch house on Hickory Lane near Route 113. They found a fire that investigators say was caused by a faulty heating and air conditioning appliance in the home's sunroom.
Officials say that ten people were able to get out of the house safely, though one woman was taken to Bayhealth for a medical examination.