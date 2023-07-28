GEORGETOWN, Del. - Terry Megee of Megee Motors in Georgetown passed away Thursday, according to a longtime employee and family friend. He was 67.
Megee and his family are well-known figures in the Sussex County community. Their deep-rooted ownership of Megee Motors, a car dealership in Georgetown, led to their commercial tagline, "a family tradition since 1948."
Megee was driving near his home just before 12:30 p.m. when he went off of Peterkins Road into a mailbox. His truck came to a stop at a nearby wooded area, according to Delaware State Police. Family friend and Megee Motors employee Ginny Jones said Megee had a heart attack while driving. A witness tried to help Megee and called 911 and the dealership to get in touch with his family when they saw he was not responsive. Megee was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he later died.
Jones has worked for the dealership for 35 years and said she and those close with Megee are heartbroken at the loss, which is too familiar; Megee's father, Floyd Megee, died in a similar manner.
"I am so sad to learn about Terry Megee's sudden death," Rep. Ruth Briggs King said in a statement posted on Facebook Friday morning. "[He was] a devoted husband to Vanessa and father to Lindsay and Matt... He did so much for so many in our community. Last week we were planning our Sussex Central High School class reunion and enjoying the moment. Today we mourn."
Megee's father, Floyd, opened his first car dealership in 1948. Over the years it expanded and has since become one of the largest in Sussex County. Terry Megee and his wife, Vanessa, bought the dealership in 1992. He was recognized by Time magazine as the 2009 Delaware Dealer of the Year.
The family tradition has continued with his children, as well; his daughter, Lindsay, has worked as a salesperson, finance manager and title clerk and his son, Matt, has also worked in sales as well as with service and parts.
In addition to the dealership, Megee was involved in a variety of roles with the greater Sussex County community. He was the president of the Georgetown Boys and Girls Club from 2002 to 2011. He joined the board of directors for Beebe Healthcare in 2014 and has also served on the Indian River School Board.