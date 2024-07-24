BALTIMORE, Md. - Jon Briceno from Texas pleaded guilty on Friday, July 19 to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Jon Briceno and accomplices laundered more than $8 million dollars in frauds such as romance and business email compromise schemes.
According to the plea agreement, Briceno started an agreement with co-conspirators beginning in June 2020 until his arrest on February 20. Through this agreement, Briceno formed multiple shell companies. The plea agreement says he then opened bank accounts in the name of the companies to transfer fraudulent proceeds. These shell accounts allowed Briceno to receive fraud proceeds and conceal the identity of himself and his co-conspirators.
One of these schemes involved the Worcester County Treasurer’s Office. On 12 different instances starting in November 2020 until January 2021, the Worcester County Treasurer’s office received fraudulent emails stating payments must be made to the account controlled by Briceno. Worcester County provided a total of $167,745.18 in funds to an account controlled by Briceno.
Officials say Briceno and his accomplices used accounts to launder proceeds across states including California, Virginia and Missouri. They also laundered internationally in Singapore, Luxembourg and the Dominican Republic.
The agreement says Briceno used his funds to purchase jewelry, luxury items and crypto-currency stock. Officials say he also used the funds to lease office space in Texas that he used to run as a poker room.
On February 20, 2024, law enforcement led their second search warrant at Briceno’s home in Katy, Texas where Briceno was arrested. Officials say electronic devices with proof of the money laundering conspiracy were collected into evidence.
Briceno faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison followed by a three-year supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for October 24.