SELBYVILLE, Del. - Community organizations who intend to be a box distributor for the Mountaire Thanksgiving for Thousands event can now sign up online, according to the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber says the Thanksgiving for Thousands program provides complete meal boxes to hundreds of area churches, non-profits, and community organizations to distribute to families in need every year.
According to the chamber, packing and distribution will be in Selbyville this year, with three other locations in North Carolina.
Each box can be feed a family of four, says the chamber. Inside, recipients will find:
- A Mountaire roaster chicken
- canned vegetables
- stuffing
- gravy
- cranberries
- and a dessert.
The chamber says the boxes will be packed and distributed on Saturday, Nov. 18.
To sign up to be a distributor, visit the Mountaire Cares website.