Thanksgiving for Thousands Packs Thanksgiving Meals in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The house is packed. An assembly line is filling boxes but not just any old boxes, boxes to fill with food for those who need it most this Thanksgiving.
Mountaire has been running the Thanksgiving for Thousands program for 28 years now, in partnership with community organizations, non-profits and churches across Delmarva. Mountaire Community Relations Manager Zach Evans said, "Today we'll be packing 10,500 boxes here on Delmarva. So we're gonna feed nearly 125,000 people this Thanksgiving holiday"
The boxes they package will have some of the traditional fixings like corn, string beans, stuffing and brownies for dessert but one slight change, the bird isn't a turkey, but a chicken.
But these details are small in comparison to what that box really means. Chris Bitters a long time volunteer at Thanksgiving for Thousands said, "This time of year is important for families to be able to have a nice meal with everything going on and everybody everything everybody's facing in today's world with inflation supply chain challenges and just the toughness of life right now. It's great to b e able to give back and make sure they have a nice warm meal for Thanksgiving".
This act of service sends out love to the families in need in Delmarva, there are volunteers from all walks of life, with one commonality, wanting to give.
A local high school student who volunteered, Haley Tamayo said, "To just being able to support the community in general, it really drives me and so that's why I wanted to be here today because the thought of like, people maybe not having families to spend Thanksgiving with or not being able to afford the meals like I just think that this would be a great opportunity for that."
An opportunity to show that sometimes giving is all the thanks needed. The Thanksgiving packages will be distributed Tuesday, November 22nd at designated churches, non profits and community organizations.