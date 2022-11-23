Thanksgiving Pot Luck for Pups and Kitties at Brandywine Valley SPCA

BRANDYWINE VALLEY, Del.- A Thanksgiving potluck for over five hundred pups and kitties. That is the event happening on Thanksgiving at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
On the menu is traditional Thanksgiving dishes, all animal friendly of course,
from turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and even pumpkin puree as a sweet treat for dessert. The SPCA is closed on Thanksgiving but this event was created to remind the pets they aren't forgotten this holiday season.
Chief Marketing Officer at Brandywine Valley SPCA, Linda Torelli spoke very highly of the event, especially the volunteers who give their time to cook the food for the pets potluck. "We do this for the animals to feel extra special love on the holiday, obviously they don't know that it's Thanksgiving, one of the things that strikes me most about this event, is all of the love from our volunteers."
If you are looking to spread extra love this holiday season, all the animals at the SPCA are available for adoption or fostering. The shelter is back open on Friday, November 25th.