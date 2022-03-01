LEWES, Del. - More than one hundred women in Sussex county -- all part of a giving circle -- have donated more than 15,000 dollars with the help of a foundation that will help tackle homelessness.
Some homeless families in southern Delaware feel a sigh of relief Tuesday.
They'll have another night with a roof over their head.
"That money that we're going to receive, will take care of three weeks in a hotel," said Toni Short, the founder of Lighthouse for Broken Wings, a non-profit that helps the homeless.
It received a total of 15,000 dollars from the 100 Women Who Care of Southern Delaware and The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
The 100 Women Who Care of Southern Delaware raised $10,500 and The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation donated $4,650.
"I just recently took an elderly couple that was in their car for two and a half years. They would explain to me the way they would wash up in the water, go to Lewes beach and use the water there and try to clean themselves," explained Short.
Kevin Lehman was in attendance Tuesday and will benefit from today's donation.
He says he's been at Broken Wings since 2017.
"Things happen that you have no control over," said Lehman.
The needs don't end there.
One woman who wanted to stay anonymous says she's fully able to find work but can't find housing. She's been searching since last April.
"One week I spent like 300 dollars on application fees and was denied from all of them, that's a waste of money. Becoming homeless is like 'do I pay my credit card bills or do I get my daughter diapers?'"
The 100 Women Who Care of Southern Delaware have donated to 4 organizations so far — and this will certainly not be the last as they are already planning on reuniting this spring to make another donation to another local non-profit.
The group donates every quarter. Bobbi Dunham recalls the night she pitched the idea to donate to this cause.
"There was snow on the ground, it was this windy cold day and just visualizing homeless people having to live in these kinds of conditions," said Dunham with 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware.
Hoping this will inspire more people to lend a hand before passing judgment.
"Not everyone who doesn't have a place to stay did something bad," said one mother who is currently homeless.
If you are interested in donating to the cause of forming part of 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware, you can email: 100womencaresd@gmail.com or call Jeri Berc at 302-233-6897.
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness or would like to help people in need you can contact Lighthouse For Broken Wings on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lighthouse-for-Broken-Wings-107596797371550/?ref=page_internal