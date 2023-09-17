GEORGETOWN, Del. - The 26th annual Festival Hispano kicked off in Georgetown on Sunday afternoon. The event is a celebration of the Hispanic culture from Honduras, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Guatemala to name a few that were represented at the event.
Kevin Andrade, the president and CEO of The Voice Radio Network and an organizer of this event, said it has grown over the years.
"We used to have to 2 to 3,000 people attend, now we have 20,000 people every year," he said. "That's a big deal."
Bill West, the Mayor of Georgetown, said this event represents what makes Georgetown special.
"The Hispanic community is probably 47 to 49 percent of our population, so they're a big part of this town," West said. "I think people need to come out here and be part of this, to see the smiling faces, to see the Hispanic children that are going to be here in the future, to see some of the businesses that are Hispanic."
The festival had local businesses of food, drinks and resources. CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva had a table at the event and our staff had a blast!
One local, Candy Gonzalez, said this event is good for members of the Hispanic community who could use a little fun.
"A great way for the parents and community to come see the things are here locally," Gonzalez said. "Most people don't really have time to come out and see what there actually is here since most of the Hispanics here are always working."
The festival represents for Georgetown and beyond to embrace the Hispanic culture.
"I want people to learn about us, I want people to try our food to see our traditions, to dance our music and to know us better, we are we are good people," Andrade said. "We are hardworking people who are a part of this country and we want to make sure they are engaging with who we are."