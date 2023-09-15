GEORGETOWN, Del. - The 26th edition of the Hispanic Festival will take place on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. on North Race Street in Georgetown in between music and food.
Kevin Andrade and his company, The Voice Radio Network, have been organizing the festival for the past 10 years, and this year, a new performance is on the lineup.
"We have a partnership with the Freeman Arts Pavilion. They normally do the 'Locals Under the Lights' in Selbyville; they've been doing this for 10 years, but they called me one day and said, 'Kevin, can we do a Latino version?' and I said, 'Wow, that would be awesome,'" Andrade, president and CEO of The Voice Radio Network, said.
Ingrid Carrera, manager at El Primo Taquerias, is excited and ready to share their authentic Mexican food with people again.
"We are embracing our culture through food, and we love to see all different kinds of people from all different parts of the world come together, and we come together by our food, by our different music, so that feels very nice, and we feel very proud," Carrera said.
Colombian Barbers opened its doors five years ago, right on the street where the festival is held.
"We are so excited for this event it's coming up because it's once a year, so we are waiting all year to be part of the event," Anival Pérez Cortéz, manager at Colombian Barbers, said.
This year, seven international artists and 120 vendors, including two mobile health clinics, will be at the festival.
"We want to show all our brothers and sisters in the region who we are ... what is being Latino?" Andrade said. "We want you to try the food, we want you to try the culture and see our music or dances and have fun, you know, just bring your family."
The state of Delaware will recognize the Voice Radio Network for organizing this cultural event.
The entrance fee is $15. Children under 10 years don't pay.
To see the event schedule and what items are prohibited, click here.