SALISBURY, Md. - The 81st National Folk Festival is going to take place in Salisbury from August 26th to the 28th, says festival officials.
The festival, which takes place in downtown Salisbury, is a free event where visitors can enjoy performances and demonstrations at no cost. Festival organizers say that food, drinks, and merchandise will also be available for sale. They also say that there will be a "bucket brigade" that travels around the festival carrying buckets. Donations put in these buckets help directly cover the costs of the festival.
Festival officials also say that wearing a mask is heavily encouraged. People will be in close quarters, so they want everyone to act as what they call a Good Neighbor by wearing a mask.
According to officials, the event will also be broadcast live for all three days of the festival on WSDL 90.7 and WESM 91.3. Officials want festival fans who are not able to make it to still have the opportunity to enjoy the festival.
For more information, check out https://nationalfolkfestival.com/.