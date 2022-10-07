The Annual 'Greyhounds Reach the Beach' Begins

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- An annual event has brought hundreds of greyhounds and their owners to the beaches.
If you walk around Rehoboth Beach you might see gaggles of greyhounds, many surrounded by friends and owners who love them.
"They are easy to love," Dana Peterson said.
Peterson helps organize vendors to sell goodies to dog owners and lovers alike. She said you can find something for everyone.
"There are dog collars, there are leashes, there are toys...there are all kinds of things," Peterson said.
Many of the dogs at the event are retired racers. An practice that has become less common year after year.
The event aims to raise awareness of the need of adoptive and foster homes.
Owners like Pat Sedlak said the best part of the whole weekend is getting to see her greyhound make friends.
"They have a chance to see other greyhounds. they are all excited to see each other. they don't bother with other breeds," Sedlak said.
With many people flocking to the area, some local business owners and managers said business is booming with the rush of customers.
Local restaurants like Arena's just down the street from the convention center, where a portion of the events are held.
"We're looking forward to it. It is going to be really busy. I think it should be a good weekend," Manager Kim Dare said.
It's an event that many said they look forward to all year.