DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Association of Coastal Towns gathered Thursday in Dewey Beach to discuss a range of topics. Among those topics was the next step for updating Delaware Coastal Economic Study from 2012 and the next steps concerning a moratorium on wind farms and their potential effects on marine life issues.
Danielle Swallow, Delaware Sea Grant’s coastal hazards specialist, Dr. James Rising, assistant professor of marine policy at the University of Delaware, and Kaitlyn Wilson, a Ph.D. student in charge of conducting the Delaware Coastal Economic Study, presented the proposal for it to the association.
“This is just to give you updated numbers to update this 2012 report on the contribution that the coastal towns of Delaware have for the economy of Delaware,” Dr. Rising said.
There was no final vote on the next steps for this plan as they still need to determine exactly what role individual towns will play in the funding of the study.
The Association of Coastal Towns is also looking into a stance on offshore wind, but not much discussion happened today.
A vote is expected to happen at the next meeting.