Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.