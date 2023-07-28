BRANDYWINE VALLEY SPCA, Del. - From now until August 1, all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations will be holding a Barbie and Ken adoption promotion. This waived adoption fee promotion is to help BVSPCA's Barbies and Kens find their dream houses.
The promotion applies to all cats six months and older and all dogs who are one year old and up and are forty pounds and over. Pictures and information about the animals who are eligible for this promotion can be found on the BVSPCA website.
There is not better time than the present to bring a fury friend home. Shelter manager, Gina Anderson explained to CoastTV why the summer is an even better time to adopt a new addition to your family.
"The summer is a really great time to adopt because usually people spend a little more time at home." Anderson continued, "it gives the animals more time with the people to adjust and the families more time to spend with their pet before they get back to a busy work day."
Before the promotion ends, head over to any BVSPCA location and give a lucky pet the dream home it deserves.