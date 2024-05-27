OCEAN CITY, Md. - As Memorial Day weekend kicked off, Ocean City braced itself for the influx of tourists marking the beginning of the busy season. Among those navigating the throngs of visitors was Noah Franks, a sales attendant, who couldn't help but notice the surge in traffic.
"Oh, the traffic was crazy," Franks remarked.
With the streets packed with cars and the boardwalk bustling with vacationers, businesses of all sizes prepared for the crowds. One such establishment, a local motel, experienced a surge in bookings throughout the weekend.
"We were booked all weekend. We had a lot of fun, a lot of guests. We got a lot of check-ups today. However, we've got a lot of people still coming in for this week, so hopefully we'll be as booked this weekend," shared a representative from the motel.
Beachgoers begin to flock to the shores, but according to Franks, the current crowds are nothing compared to what's on the horizon. "Man, man, this is nothing like this. Hundreds and thousands of people just. You won't be able to walk. It's no space. Like there's no space to walk anywhere," Franks commented.
With the summer season looming ahead, businesses anticipate an even greater influx of vacationers.