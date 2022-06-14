LEWES, Del.- Decades of singing, performing, and changing lives. That's the experience of the women's singing group, The Chantels. This Saturday, they are sharing their talent with Southern Delaware.
The Chantels are performing at Cape Henlopen High School. It's a benefit concert for Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice.
The group started at a church choir in Bronx, New York. From that church, they have been on stages and heard through radios across the country.
One of the original members of the group, Lois Harris Powell, lives in Lewes. She says sometimes, she didn't realize the impact the group and the music had on fans.
"We did a show in Jersey and a guy came up to me and said, I want you to know that Maybe is my favorite song and the only reason that I believe I'm alive today is because I was able to play Maybe in my foxhole in Vietnam every night. The hair on my arms stood up," said Harris Powell.
That song, along with others will be heard in Lewes, Saturday night. At Cape Henlopen High School, the concert benefits the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. That is a local group whose mission is to educate and advocate for racial justice. Joseph Lawson with the alliance says music is a great way to bring people together.
"Music is a common language with people all around the world.... Everybody has music, everybody loves music. It is something that brings people together." said Lawson.
The show this Saturday is sold out. To ger involved with Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, visit their website.