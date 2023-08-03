The City of Lewes finalizes resurvey of historic district

LEWES, Del.- The University of Delaware and the Historic Preservation Architectural Review Commission (HPARC) are nearing the final stages of a resurvey of the historic district in Lewes.
The resurvey is the first in decades and aims to assess changes to all 122 properties. Planning and Building Manager Janelle Cornwell said it will help HPARC makes decisions about renovations to historic structures going forward.
As a city with the tagline, 'The First Town in the First State,' Cornwell said it is an important step.
"It's always important to know what your history is, and the city has such a great history that [we need to] preserve it," she said.
In 1977, Lewes was recognized in the National Register of Historic Places, but a full survey was not completed even then.
As part of compiling this report, field crews have worked to document the historic structures through images that will be included in the report.
Updates on the project's progress can be found here.