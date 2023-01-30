The Cost Of Traveling To The Super Bowl

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After the Eagles' victory of the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, some fans have looked into making their way out to Arizona to watch the big game.
But how much would that cost you?
The Super Bowl is being held in Glendale, AZ- that's a four to five hour plane ride and a thirty five hour long drive.
Going to the big game is going to cost you a decent sized chunk of change.
To start, a Friday flight before the game - coming back on Monday after the game - out of Philadelphia will cost you at least $700 round trip.
But once you land in Phoenix, you're going to need a place to stay.
Hotel prices for the week before and during the super bowl will cost you from $400 to over $1,000 a night.
To rent a car in Phoenix, you'll be paying $35 to $55 each day you're driving. But after all of that, the lowest current ticket price to get into the game is $650.00.
So if you're interested in flying out to root for the Eagles, it will cost you up to an estimated eleven thousand dollars to enjoy the game.
But if you do make this trip, travel agents say you need to act sooner rather than later.
"As the rooms become less and less available and those accommodations," said travel agent Elizabeth Medrano. "It's demand and supply. So when someone wants a room, and they only have one left, they're going to raise those prices."
The game is on February 12th. AAA says they are expecting a lot of people to make their way out to Arizona to root on the birds, and they do recommend travel insurance if you choose to fly.
If you would like to book Medrano's services, her email is elizabethmedrano@travilmation.net.