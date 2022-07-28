The Delaware Democratic Party Announces They Are Not Endorsing Auditor Kathy McGuiness

DELAWARE- After convening last night, the Delaware Democratic Party decided against endorsing embattled auditor Kathy McGuiness.
The decision comes after McGuiness was charged with three misdemeanors for allegedly abusing her position in hiring her daughter, structuring payments under a consulting contract to avoid accounting scrutiny and intimidating employees who were cooperating with investigators. McGuiness has maintained her innocence.
After hearing from present candidates, the 25-person body unanimously endorsed in the races for U.S. House, Attorney General, State Treasurer, and Auditor of Accounts.
In McGuiness's place, the body endorsed Lydia York as auditor.
On Monday, the Delaware State Senate voted to take the first steps to remove McGuiness from office, however, the Delaware House Speaker Peter Schwartzkopf said they will not call a vote to remove her.