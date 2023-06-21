DELAWARE - A new bipartisan bill in Delaware seeks to ensure hospital visitation remains a primary consideration for patients and their families even during a state of emergency, pandemic, or infection disease outbreak.
This is House bill 242 otherwise known as "The No Patient Left Alone Act."
According to the Delaware State House of Representatives, State Representative Tim Dukes (R-Laurel), is lead sponsor of the bill. He says the bill was motivated by visitation restrictions during the pandemic.
Dukes says, "When COVID-19 was prevalent, I knew a man dying from causes unrelated to the virus. He languished for weeks, with no visitation allowed. When his family was eventually allowed to visit, he was unresponsive. He did not receive the comfort they might have been able to provide in his last few days, and they had no opportunity to say their final goodbyes.”
According to the House of Representatives, other states like Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and New Hampshire, have enacted similar legislation.
The bill would require hospitals to allow limited in-person visitation with patients within designated parameters and limitations in the act. It does not cover nursing homes, long-term care, or other healthcare facilities. Hospitals would be able to restrict the number of visitors a patient could receive daily, require visitors to undergo and pass a specified health screening, and use personal protective equipment while visiting.
For more information on the bill, visit https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/140667