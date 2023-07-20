The Delaware State Fair kicks off Thursday

HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair kicks off on Thursday with live music, exhibits and the yearly parade.
Running from July 20 through July 29, the Delaware State Fair has a number of planned for all attendees to enjoy. From carnival rides, parades, to musical guests, there is something for all ages to enjoy!
The lineup for of the 2023 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series musical guests include Vanilla Ice, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia, Nelly, Lainey Wilson, and many more. Fairgoers will be able to enjoy three nights of fireworks, which will be held at 10 p.m. on July 22, 26, and 29.
The fair has made several safety improvements this year. For the first time ever, all guests will have to walk through a metal detector for screening. All weapons, illegal substances and paraphernalia of any kind are prohibited on state fairgrounds.
For further information about accepted and prohibited items, you can refer to the Delaware State Fair website.
