DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Dewey Beach Police Department is asking to hire three additional police officers to staff their fleets.
In a letter to the town council, Chief Constance Speake said she thinks an increase in officers would greatly enhance the agency's abilities, increase officer safety and improve the level of service the department could provide.
Currently, the department requires eight officers to be staffed in a 12-hour period. Chief Speake said that can be hard to achieve if one or two officers are out sick or on vacation. She said the increase would also allow them to pull from other nearby agencies less during peak season.
The Town of Dewey Beach has seen an increase in gang activity this summer and are working to curb rowdy teenage activity.
"I think the more police officers that are seen on a daily and nightly basis, you know, makes the community feel like they're well-protected," he said.
Commissioners will consider the proposal at a special meeting on Friday.