GEORGETOWN, DE — Sometimes a name is the only thing a person has left. When that name is attached to criminal charges, even low-level criminal charges, it can make it difficult to get back on their feet. With that idea in mind Monday, several state agencies collaborated to host a free clinic aimed at assisting people who are seeking pardons for criminal charges.
The event, held in Georgetown, is part of a series of similar initiatives that the Senate Majority Caucus reports have already helped hundreds of people begin the expungement process.
Richard Jones, who lives at the Pallet Village in Georgetown, is hoping to clear his name. He was emotional about the idea when explaining to CoastTV what that would mean for him.
"I don't want to end up dying there. I want my own place and be like a normal person, live like normal. I've sat somewhere every day and watched people go by, and it hurts," Jones said.
The Clean Slate Act has streamlined the expungement process by eliminating the need for a petition, making it faster and more accessible. According to state services hosting the event, even minor charges can significantly impact a person's life.
Lisa Minutola, Chief of Legal Services for the Delaware Office of Defense Services, emphasized the importance of removing these barriers. "Having a record, even a minor record, even a record where you just have been arrested and you haven't been convicted or adjudicated of anything can cause harm. It can cause harm with employment, with education, with housing. There are just hundreds of collateral consequences potentially that can stem from a criminal record. So to be able to help somebody remove that barrier is very rewarding," Minutola said.
The people who made it to Monday's clinic received free one-on-one counseling sessions. For Jones, just starting the process has been empowering. "I'm standing up straight, instead of slouching over and wondering about what tomorrow is going to bring and things like that. And I can stand up straight again, and I'm one step closer to being normal again," he said.
The Senate Majority Caucus estimates that over 290,000 adults could benefit from the Clean Slate Act once it is fully implemented on August 1st. The Act, which passed with strong bipartisan support, consolidates two separate bills, SB 111 and 112, and provides for the expungement of several types of offenses, including drug possession (after five years), miscellaneous drug crimes, forgery in the second degree, and unlawful use of a payment card.
You can find more details and help on the ACLU of Delaware website.