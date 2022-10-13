The Fight About Outdoor Dining in Rehoboth Beach Continues

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Community members are speaking out days after the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners decided against further discussion regarding the possibility of allowing music on restaurant patios.
Currently, Rehoboth Beach restaurants are not allowed to play music on their patios. It is something many restaurants have fought for years.
In the Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners shot down the idea quickly after Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski brought the topic up for discussion.
Chrzanowski said it seemed that the other commissioners had their minds made up before the meeting.
"My colleagues made it pretty personal and pretty clear that they had a biased opinion about it without even listening to possible suggestions and recommendations that some of the business owners may have," Chrzanowski said.
But Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said he felt like they properly weighed the public's opinion before addressing the matter.
"Our system has been fine with our restriction of no music or live entertainment, and I think the constituency has voiced consistency with that," Mills said.
However, Chrzanowski said the commission has received several letters since their decision, and several community members have said they didn't feel comfortable addressing the board after hearing their apparent bias.