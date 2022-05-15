MILTON, Del. - The first annual Rally for First Responders raised thousands of dollars Sunday in Milton.
The inaugural event was held at Hudson Fields, hosted as well by Revelation Craft Brewing from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
There were vendors, live music, food trucks, and demos from police and firefighters all raising awareness and money for those who serve.
There are already plans to hold the event next year.