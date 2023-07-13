The first students of the Milford Food Bank's Kitchen School graduate

MILFORD, Del. - The first class of students for the Milford Food Bank's Kitchen School Program graduated today. The class offered adults with disabilities eight weeks of training in the kitchen on cooking and food safety.
Now that the students have graduated, most will begin jobs cooking for companies like Harrington Raceway and Casino and Grain on the Rocks.
Graduates of the program are excited for an opportunity to enter the workforce and get out of their comfort zone.
"It helped me to overcome my fears of just being in the kitchen" said graduate Cassandra Dickey, ",we can do a lot of things, we just need someone to give us an opportunity to do that."
Chef Instructors said this first class of students were eager to eat up the chance to learn new skills,
"We worked really hard to get where we are. They came in hungry for the knowledge, you didn't have to force them to come to work. It was like they beat me here sometimes and stayed late when we worked extra hard. They put their love into it and I put my love into them."
The next Kitchen School class will start February 5 of next year at the new location of the Milford Food Bank. For more information and to apply, visit here.