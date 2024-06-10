DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware announces a distribution of food donations at the Dover Motor Speedway. The event will be Tuesday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be open to anyone who lives in Delaware. Registration can be filled out at the Food Bank of Delaware's website, however people picking up food will be able to register at the speedway too.
The Food Bank of Delaware advises people that service will be first-come, first-served, and is limited to a single household. Attendees have to bring proof that they live in Delaware.
The food bank said donations of food can also be picked up at the Milford Healthy Pantry Center at 102 Delaware Veterans Boulevard.
A full schedule of mobile pantries can be found at fbd.org.