PRIME HOOK, Del. - Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice winner in the annual Prime Hook U.S. Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest.
The annual photography show sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook opened on October 16th with a reception and awards ceremony. According to The Friends of Prime Hook, visitors could pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended on December 11th. The organization said Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the People's Choice winner.
They said it is called "Corvid Conversation" and shows what appears to be an animated discussion between two crows. Corvid refers to the crow family, which is why Licata said he chose that title.
The Friends of Prime Hook said that Licata and his wife Clara entered this year's competition. He said he is drawn to pictures of birds interacting with each other, finding that a more interesting subject than a standard still life. "I'm pleased and surprised because there were a lot of really great photos," he said.
According to The Friends of Prime Hook, he and Clara moved to this area in 2020. They became much more involved in their photography when Covid shut down many other activities. They said he credits much of their growth to the help and support of members of the Coastal Camera Club. "
The Friends of Prime Hook said Jill Steiner of Milton was the second and third-highest vote-getter. Her ghost crab closeup was the second-highest vote-getter, while her snowy owl received the third most votes.
Organizers said that Edward Crawford of Lewes won Best in Show in the annual contest. Crawford's photo of a kingfisher with a tiny fish was honored during the October 16th opening reception for the contest. It was among 171 photos submitted by 36 photographers.