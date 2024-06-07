MILTON, Del. - After much debate from the town and its residents, a McDonald's restaurant has been unanimously approved by the Milton Town Council. The fast food chain will be built at 102 Broadkill Road.
The restaurant was first proposed in Oct. 2022. The little over an acre property would have a McDonald's with a drive thru and 39 parking spaces.
Every discussion since 2022 was met with concerns from the people of Milton over aesthetics and traffic.
Angela Gaulip, who lives and works in Milton, says this intersection and Route 16 are already too busy.
"I can't imagine something else being there and trying to move around that too, so I would say if they were to put something there, then they would have to fix the intersection first," said Gaulip.
Others expressed that the restaurant would alter the small town feel.
However, other Miltonians admitted that growth of the town was inevitable and were happy to have more food options. The developer also rebutted concerns of traffic by having had a traffic study conducted prior to approval.
Michael Kupfer told CoastTV more restaurants are needed.
"I think this town needs more restaurants because we've got different communities that are being built up and people moving in," said Kupfer.
Before the final site plan approval could be made, the council requested the developer provide more documentation from the shopping center it would be housed in confirming that there would be no tractor trailer parking allowed.
When construction of the fast food chain will begin is yet to be determined.