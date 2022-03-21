DELMARVA--Since 2011, 'World Down Syndrome Day' has been recognized every March 21 as a way to dedicate the day to those who were born with an extra copy of chromosome 21.
Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware, Lauren Gates, said it's a way to raise public awareness and advocate for the rights, and overall inclusion of people with the condition.
"We really try to highlight on this day, first of all, proper language usage for people with down syndrome so we really always try to say 'a child with down syndrome' or 'a person with down syndrome' instead of 'down syndrome' first or saying like 'a downs kid' or 'a down syndrome adult,'" she said. "People with down syndrome are really just like everybody else, they may speak a little differently than the typical population, or look a little different than the typical population, but they have jobs and families and social lives just like everyone else."
Gates said the organization has created a colorful sock initiative, resembling that extra chromosome that people with down syndrome have, to help spread the word among multiple communities.
"Chromosomes look like colorful mismatched socks, so that's where we started the sock trend, and our organization has distributed over 70,000 pairs of mismatched socks to local schools and businesses," Gates said. "The idea is to create a conversation-starter of 'hey, why are you wearing those socks,' 'oh it's world down syndrome day,' 'my niece has down syndrome,' or 'I have a neighbor with down syndrome,' just to get people talking about what down syndrome is, and how it can look in different people in different ways."
DSA of Delaware encourages everyone to wear mismatching socks on Monday and post it on social media using #RockYourSocks.
For more information and ways to volunteer, click here.