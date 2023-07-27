DELMARVA - You may be familiar with the advice to wear light-colored clothing on hot days. This is because lighter colors are better at reflecting light, while darker colors are better at absorbing. You can test this for yourself through a simple science experiment.
Materials:
1. Five small cups (transparent or translucent)
2. Water
3. A thermometer
4. Red, blue, green, and yellow tissue paper (one color for each cup)
5. Stopwatch or timer
6. Direct sunlight exposure area
Procedure:
1. Fill each of the five cups with the same amount of water, ensuring they are at the same initial temperature. Write down the initial temperature of the water in the control cup.
2. Wrap each cup with a different colored tissue paper:
- Cup 1: Red tissue paper
- Cup 2: Blue tissue paper
- Cup 3: Green tissue paper
- Cup 4: Yellow tissue paper
- Leave one cup unwrapped as the control.
3. Place all five cups in a location with direct sunlight exposure for exactly one hour. Make sure that they are placed under the same conditions and receive equal sunlight exposure.
4. After one hour has passed, use a thermometer to measure the temperature of the water in each cup. Record the temperature for each color and the control.
What results did you get?
Based on the results of this experiment, it is hopefully clear that wearing light-colored clothing, such as yellow or white, can be more comfortable in hot weather conditions. These colors reflect more sunlight, reducing the amount of heat absorbed by the clothing making the person wearing them feel cooler. In contrast, dark-colored clothing can absorb more heat, leading to discomfort and potentially causing the person's body temperature to rise.
By understanding the science behind color and heat absorption, you can make informed choices about your clothing on hot summer days.