The inspiration behind Random Acts of Kindness Day

DELAWARE- In case you didn't know, today is Random Acts of Kindness Day in the first state.
Ryan Ennis is a life coach and motivational speaker, but life has given him a series of obstacles from the traumatic birth of his son Cole to his own diagnosis of stage four metastatic lung cancer.
"It changed our lives but we didn't let it change our attitudes and how we treat others." said Ennis.
This led to Ennis working with local lawmakers to make August 23, his birthday, Random Acts of Kindness Day in Delaware last year.
Ennis admitted, "Before I die I want to be able to have.. do something memorable enough so that my birthday be memorized as or celebrated as 'Random Act of Kindness Day' or something like that."
Some things you can do to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day include setting up a picnic for a loved one, pushing your sibling on the swing, donating to the local food pantry, even leaving a tip or positive review at your favorite business.
The coffee shop, The Sipurban Farmhouse in Milton, said small gestures like these go a long way for small businesses.
"It's super helpful, especially with the reviews because it's helping get our name out. We've had to move around a couple of times and we're finally back in Milton so I know the reviews are bringing everyone back to bring us back to our home roots." said manager and barista, Bri Gabbard.
Ennis' main goal is to not let the busyness of life keep you from being kind,
"That's what I've learned from my diagnosis... make moments matter... pause, reflect, just be in that moment with people. Be kind."
Making the world a better place one gesture at a time.
Ennis hopes that doing Random Acts of Kindness today will inspire others to do random acts of kindness everyday.