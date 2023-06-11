The Last Day of the Ocean City Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The final day of the Ocean City Air Show went off without a hitch today.
It was a weekend of high flyers as the military's best pilots showed off their skills.
Some watched the air show from the beach, while others like George Cline had a different kind of viewpoint of the air show.
"Anything you see in the sky, they're talking to me," Cline said.
George Cline was the Air Boss at this weekends Air Show, he's worked with planes for over 50 years. Cline's job is to make sure the flying is safe in the skies and this isn't his first air show in Ocean City.
"I've been doing this show a long time and I've watched it progress to where it is now," Cline said. "You know from when I first got here and now the beach has changed, the boardwalk has changed," he said.
While others like Tom Falzone, who parachuted at todays show said he's done many air shows but never in Ocean City, this is his first year.
"I have to admit this is the biggest crowd I've seen," Falzone said. "Just literally numbers alone, I understand it's over a half a million people out here, so it's very impressive," he said.
Falzone is the Head Coach of the West Point Parachute Team and he said performing for crowds like todays doesn't get old for him.
"I've been jumping for about 37 years, it never stops, we still get butterflies, we still get excited, adrenaline is still the same," Falzone said.
The next stop for the Air Show is Orange County, New York and organizers said they will be back for year 17 in Ocean City.