The latest sculpture begins to be assembled in Canalfront Park

LEWES, Del. - The sculpture by DeWitt Godfrey that was supposed to be completed about two months ago, is going back up. The Lewes Public Art Committee and the artist said they are certain it will hold this time.
Godfrey said the sculpture is named in honor of Lewes' rich Dutch history and the art's interactive nature,
"As I was reading about the Dutch, the very early Dutch settlement here in Lewes, it seemed like some sort of Dutch name would work so we settled on 'Paviljoen' which is Dutch for pavilion."
Natural shapes like honeycombs or soap bubbles will make everyone's view of the art unique.
"I think the value of this sculpture is looking at the sculpture from different perspectives, different angles, and also seeing the sculpture in different kinds of light." said Barry Dunkin with the Lewes Public Art Committee.
The committee hopes that pieces like this will draw more people into town.
For visitor Taylor McQueary from Kentucky, the new art was a bonus,
"It brings them here just to see how beautiful this place is and it really has been a beautiful place to visit."
Much like other pieces of Godfrey's work across the nation, the final form of the sculpture isn't certain until it's completed.
"For this project in particular it's a more modest scale than some of our previous projects. We just finished a very big project at the Portland International Airport," said Godfrey, "It was a nice challenge here because the park is very much a pedestrian park so we wanted something on a domestic, pavilion-like scale that's approachable."
The finished sculpture will be unveiled Wednesday at Canalfront Park at 4:30 p.m.
